LPD Arrest Suspect In Car Robbery Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–An arrest has been made, after a 51-year-old man had his car stolen from him while he was driving to pick up a friend on Wednesday afternoon at 36th and Huntington.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says the vehicle was seen around town on Thursday, including a car rental place and a local hospital. He says further investigative work led to officers contacting 32-year-old Lance Buss at the car rental place. He was arrested for robbery.

Buss allegedly walked in front of the car Wednesday at 33rd and Dudley, got inside and asked for a ride then later forcing the driver out and took off with the car. It was later recovered near 58th and Adams.