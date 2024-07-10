LPD Announces Speeding Prevention Enforcement Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A special traffic enforcement project focused on speeding will be conducted by Lincoln Police July 11 through 31.

In a release sent to KFOR News on Wednesday, LPD officials said additional officers will patrol areas around Lincoln that have a high number of vehicle crashes, and have generated numerous complaints regarding excessive speeding from vehicles. This coincides with the national Speeding Prevention Driving Enforcement Program and made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Police remind you that you should drive safely and follow posted speed limits. Speed was a factor in more than 12,000 or 29% of traffic fatalities across the United States in 2022.