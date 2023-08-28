LPD and LFR Team Up For 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 28)–The 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive gets underway Monday, in honor of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot in the line of duty three years ago this past Saturday and died 12 days later.

It’s a coordinated effort between Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. The Bloodmobile will be at the Police/Fire Station at 66th and Pine Lake Road Monday from 9am to 2pm. If you can’t make it, Lincoln Police will have another blood drive on Sept. 7 at the Hall of Justice.

For more information click the link from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

12 Days of Hope Blood Drive