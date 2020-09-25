LPD Adds Transparency Hub To Their Webpage
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A new Transparency Hub has been created on the Lincoln Police Department’s webpage, giving the general public to address several issues.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the purpose of the project was to address the following:
- Improve trust and accountability to the members of our community
- Provide a single location where citizens can find answers to some of today’s most common law enforcement-related questions
- Inform and correct any inaccurate information in the public sphere
- Enhance public understanding of how LPD functions
- Reduce duplication of work when LPD personnel are answering similar questions about LPD
- Illustrate how LPD utilizes progressive and evidence-based practices
- Differentiate LPD from the generic “police agency” and demonstrate our progressive and transparent policies and procedures
The LPD Transparency page contains detailed narratives on 22 wide-ranging topics related to LPD. The majority of the narratives contain information about how the department hires, trains, and operates on a daily basis. As new developments arise in the future, this page will be a good location for LPD to update information and continue to maintain that positive transparency with the community.
You can click the following link to see the Transparency Hub https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/info/transparency.htm.
It can be found by going to the LPD public homepage and clicking on “Transparency” under the Featured Links in the middle of the page.