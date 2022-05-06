LPD: 12-Year-Old, Friend Robbed By Teens
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Lincoln Police say a 12-year-old and a friend were robbed by a couple of unknown teens late Thursday afternoon, while walking along the pedestrian underpass at 14th and Superior.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the victim was hit and knocked to the ground, before his computer bag was taken. The computer bag was found nearby by a responding officer and two cellphones were missing for a $100 loss.
No arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.