Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has been all over social media talking to fans about some unreleased Linkin Park music. A week ago, Shinoda told fans that there were at least 1 additional song from the “One more Light” release with Chester Bennington. Of course LP fans are interested in when they may release that single. Mike said the song “Friendly Fire” may be a song you’ll have to wait quite awhile to hear.
I love that LP has some additional left overs to share with the world, but hate that they’re holding onto them. Every time I play LP on the Blaze I realize how important the band and Chester were to the fans. It was a sad loss. One that I will never quite understand fully.