Lower Platte South NRD Encouraging Voluntary Water Conservation

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–Not even a week after city officials here in Lincoln encouraged you to voluntarily start conserving water usage outside, the Lower Platte South NRD is asking you to do the same thing.

The NRD’s request not only includes Lincoln, but other communities that use the Platte River as a water source in eastern Nebraska. Even with the recent rainfall, soil moisture levels are below average limiting the amount of runoff into the Platte.

The NRD says further decreases could limit the amount of water available to wellfields along the Platte that serve major cities in Nebraska.