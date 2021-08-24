Louder is always Better

?????????????
Are you a longtime Motorhead fan? Then this new collection will make everything better. Look for a new collection called “Everything Louder Forever-The Very Best of ” dropping October 29th. The package is being billed as the definitive collection of the bands loudest songs ever and the first to span the bands entire career. This massive set will include material from the self titled 1977 release to the final album, 2015’s Bad Magic.
“Everything Louder Forever – The Very Best Of” will be available in multiple formats: the 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, while the 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package.
pre order