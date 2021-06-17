Lots of Short Term Street Closings The Next Few Days
Lincoln, NE (June 17, 2021) Several streets near downtown will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 for the Star City Pride Parade. Affected streets include:
- Goodhue Boulevard between “G” and “H” streets
- “H” Street between 14th and 16th streets
- “K” Street between 14th and 16th streets
- 14th Street between “H” and “K” streets
- 16th Street between “H” and “K” streets
Some StarTran bus stops may be closed in this area during the parade. Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming street closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. Those who need to park in the area are encouraged to access a nearby parking garage prior to 8 a.m.
Haymarket Streets to Close This Weekend For Festival
Several streets in the Haymarket area will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20 for the Lincoln Arts Festival. Affected streets include:
- Canopy Street between “O” and “R” streets
- “P” Street between Canopy Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “Q” Street between Canopy Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive
Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming street closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time.
South Cotner Boulevard Closure Extended to June 25
South Cotner Boulevard between Aldrich and Fall Creek roads will remain closed through 5 p.m. Friday, June 25 for water main repairs. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
More Quarter-Cent Road Projects Beginning