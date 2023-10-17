Losing their minds: Papa Roach reacts to “Last Resort” hitting 1 billion Spotify streams

Papa Roach‘s “Last Resort” has hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“We can’t believe it #lastresort just hit a billion streams on @spotify,” the band writes in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the fans for the continued support after all these years!!”

“Last Resort,” Papa Roach’s debut single, appeared on their 2000 album, Infest. It’s become the group’s signature song while also becoming frequent meme fodder, including by Papa Roach themselves.

Papa Roach’s most recent album is 2022’s Ego Trip. The band is currently on tour with Shinedown.

