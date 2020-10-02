Lopez Recovered From Covid, Warns of Cold Weather Virus Dangers
Lincoln, NE (October 2, 2020) City County Health Director Pat Lopez was back on the job today after a two week recovery from Covid 19. Lopez said today 105 additional cases were confirmed, pushing the total to over 6,700. 2,600 of those cases have resulted in confirmed recoveries so far.
The Covid 19 risk dial will remain in the mid-orange range for the coming week, indicating that the risk of transmission of the virus remains high.
The daily average of cases has leveled off in the low 80’s, according to Lopez. She said that, with the coming cold weather, more people will be staying indoors, increasing the risk of spread and the need for careful social distancing.