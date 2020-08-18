Lopez Confirmed As Health Director
Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2020) The Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm Pat Lopez as Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Health Director. The vote was the third needed for confirmation, and followed unanimous votes by the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board.
Lopez has been serving in an interim capacity for 15 months. During that time, the interim status was converted to a consulting contract with a monthly salary, an arrangement that was challenged by the Lancaster County Attorney. State Law requires that all three Boards confirm the Director, and County Attorney Pat Condon recommended as far back as March that the arrangement either be completed properly or that Lopez be removed.
The arrangement was also a point of contention in a recent legal action over the forced closing of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards. Madsen’s Attorney challenged Lopez’ authority to issue the local mask mandate as well as the closing order.
Asked about her feelings Tuesday afternoon, Lopez said she is “looking forward to moving on and focusing on what we need to do to keep our community safe.”
Lopez’ new status as the Director takes effect immediately.