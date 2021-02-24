Looks great on paper

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale is praising actual live performance in a new social media post. On Saturday (Feb. 20th), she wrote in part, “To perform a live rock show… no tracks, no click, no lip syncing, no trickery… is the most real, pure feeling you can get in this life . . . I encourage every young musician to expose themselves in this way. Know what it’s like to have the room depend on you to elevate it.”
Hale ended by saying, “If you can do all these things and then make it to playing to stadiums and major festivals, that FEELING is an intangible void that cannot be filled with anything on this earth.”
Halestorm is still in the process of working on their next studio album, the follow up to their 2018 project, Vicious.