Longtime Nebraska women’s gymnastics coach Dan Kendig has announced his immediate retirement.

An athletic department spokesman said Tuesday he couldn’t comment on the reason for Kendig’s sudden departure but said it is not tied to any issue involving student-athlete welfare. Kendig didn’t return phone or text messages.

Kendig coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons and led them to 14 conference titles and 12 NCAA Super Six Finals. He said in a statement he “cherished every moment” of his time at Nebraska and his greatest memories will be working with talented and high-achieving women.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos thanked Kendig for his contributions and wished him well.

Assistant coach Heather Brink will be interim head coach this season, which starts in January.

The post Longtime Nebraska Women’s Gymnastics Coach Suddenly Retires appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.