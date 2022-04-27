Long-Term Project Temporarily Closes Lanes on North 27th Street
(KFOR NEWS April 27, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is temporary closing North 27th Street between “O” Street and Interstate 80 for a long-term signal and communications infrastructure upgrade project. This project will cause intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m. The street will reopen during morning and evening rush hours.
Temporary bus stop and sidewalk closures may occur along this corridor if needed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
