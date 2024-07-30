Lollapallooza Starts Thurs – Watch it from the couch!

plus – This year’s Lollapalooza festival will be going green, as the first U.S. festival to power its main stage with a hybrid battery system.

All audio, lighting, video, and stage production will be powered by the 1.5 megawatt system, cutting down on fuel and emissions.

It’s part of a partnership with Live Nation’s ‘Green Nation’ initiative, T-Mobile, and CES power.

The festival kicks off this Thursday, featuring acts like Blink-182, The Killers, and Deftones.