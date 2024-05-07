Lolla Documentary

Source: YouTube

I only made it to 1 of the Lollapalooza dates. The KC show was near a river if I remember correctly. I remember seeing the guys in Metallica getting off jet skis and almost meeting the Ramones. The meet n greet was all set. However, the band cancelled the meet n greet due to internal arguing between band members. They did however sign a cd for me so I’ve got that at least.

IF you have or haven’t attended one of the Lollapalooza dates in the past, you can relive it or see it for the first time with a new documentary about the festival

