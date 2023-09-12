LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–It’s been 22 years since the terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC, and in the years since September 11, 2001, even people and those that serve and protect us in Lincoln haven’t forgotten that tragic day.

On Monday, Lincoln’s official Patriot Day observance took place on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol building. It featured first responders from Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lancaster County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol. It not only honored law enforcement and first responders, but also those serving the military. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said this day is also honor the 63 Nebraskans who gave their lives to fighting the global war on terror.

“And to this list of Patriots, we add their families. We honor and appreciate their sacrifices, too,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

There were more than 343 New York City Firefighters and 71 NYPD officers that died September 11, 2001 . Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said by everyone working together, today’s first responders are honoring the legacy of those who responded and gave their lives.

“We help fulfill the legacy of first responders, like (NYPD) Detective (Luis) Alvarez, and our local fallen heroes, like Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera,” Chief Morrow said. “And in doing so, we help enhance the meaning and purpose of their lives, while gaining greater meaning and purpose for ours.”

Audio clips from the first responders in New York City on the day of the attacks were also played by Chief Morrow through a police radio.

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Committee also read the names on the post 9/11 Monument and the names of veterans with connections to Nebraska who died after the 9/11 attacks.