Local Leaders Send Letter to Governor Pillen Over Concerns With Proposed Prison Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 22)–Some representatives on the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, and Nebraska State Legislature sent a letter to Governor Jim Pillen Monday citing concerns surrounding the location of the new prison complex set to be built in northeast Lincoln.

The letter, sent by Councilman James Michael Bowers and signed by 11 other local politicians stated that there was a desire for additional information and transparency in prison’s creation and implementation.

The letter invited Gov. Pillen to an upcoming town hall meeting on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. According to the letter, the meeting will be held at a location in Northeast Lincoln to accommodate those interested in discussing the new prison.