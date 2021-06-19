Local Juneteenth Celebration To Be Held At The Malone Center
(KFOR News Lincoln NE June 19, 2021) The Clyde Malone Community Center will host a Juneteenth event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street.
Community leaders, artists, business owners and story tellers will give presentations about the history of the national holiday that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the United States. Guest speakers include Councilwoman Sändra Washington, Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, Senior Civil Rights Investigator for the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and Genelle Moore, Lincoln’s first Black female police officer and former Lincoln Police Department Captain.
The events will also feature Black business expos, music, food and other miscellaneous giveaways, free haircuts and more. The Clyde Malone Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating unity and prosperity throughout Lincoln, Nebraska while honoring African American heritage. For more information, visit malonecenter.org.