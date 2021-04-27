Local Health Officials Report More COVID Variant Cases
(KFOR NEWS April 27, 2021) Three additional COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County – all three are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.
A total of 50 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 10 cases
- B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 38 cases
- B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases
Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 33
Total number of cases: 30,779
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 27,778
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 18 through 24: 7.3 percent
- April 25 through 30: no data
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 34 with 23 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 11 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 161,086
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 113,810
This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):
- Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses
- The health department continues to work with local high schools and will offer clinics for students and their families/guardians at Lincoln high schools this week.
Last week’s large-scale clinics:
- Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
- Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses
- Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.
