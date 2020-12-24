Local Directed Health Measure Runs Through January 15th
KFOR NEWS December 24, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds you changes to the state Directed Health Measure effective Thursday (12/24) do not impact the DHM in effect for Lincoln and Lancaster County. Local DHMs running through January 15, 2021 include:
Restaurants, bars and other food service establishments:
- Alcohol sales for on-site consumption may resume for bars that do not sell food.
- Parties must consist of eight or fewer individuals, and the parties must remain at least six feet apart.
- Occupancy is limited to 50 percent of capacity.
- Individuals must remain seated unless ordering food or drinks, using the restroom, or participating in games.
- Individuals must wear face covering anytime they are not seated.
- All establishments must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 10:45 p.m. and must close at 11 p.m.
- Establishments may offer take-out and delivery for food orders after 11 p.m. Establishments may also offer take-out alcohol sales after 11 p.m. as allowed by state law.
Gatherings:
- Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 2,000).
- Gatherings in outdoor confined spaces are limited to no more than 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 4,000).
- Exceptions remain in effect for gathering limitations for some essential businesses including but not limited to schools, grocery and retail stores, office environments, and factories.
- All large events with more than 500 people continue to be postponed until January 15, 2021, unless previously approved.
Pedal pubs and party buses:
- Licensed companies allowing consumption of alcohol while on city streets may resume operation at 50 percent capacity.
- Operators must maintain a list of passengers for 21 days and provide that list to the LLCHD upon request to assist with contact tracing.
Gyms:
- Occupancy remains at 25 percent of capacity.
- Indoor adult team sports involving two or more people, as well as contact or limited contact sports such as basketball and volleyball, may resume with additional safeguards. Individuals must wear face coverings unless they are actively engaged in an activity that would prevent the wearing of masks. Spectators are limited to no more than two per participant, and spectators and participants must remain at least six feet apart when possible.
Childcare numbers as well as religious gatherings – including weddings and funerals – will be governed by the current state DHM.
the State is moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective 12:01 AM on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. The percentage is below 15% (7-day rolling average), which is the threshold for the State moving to the “blue” phase of its pandemic plan.
The state is moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase resulting in the following DHM changes effective Thursday (12/24):
- Seating persons in groups of 8 or less returns to guidance for restaurants, bars, wedding/funeral receptions, and other venues.
- The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games returns to guidance.
- The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 50% to 75%.
- Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. Go to ne.gov/coronavirus and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.
- Elective surgeries can resume without restriction.
