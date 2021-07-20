Local COVID Vaccination Rate Not At Goal
(KFOR NEWS July 20, 2021) The amount of people living in Lincoln and Lancaster County age 16 and older who have been fully vaccinated is just over 67%. The goal is 75%.
Almost 181,000 people have received their first dose…more than 171,000 have been completely vaccinated.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
* Wednesday, July 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
* Thursday, July 22, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
* Friday, July 23, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
READ MORE: COVID Cases Up – Another COVID Death Reported