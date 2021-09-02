Local COVID Vaccination Clinics
(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2021) The Lincoln/Lancaster County health Department is announcing the following dates and locations for COVID clinics:
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, September 8, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
- Friday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; 4 to 5 p.m., Gathering Place, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 193,308
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 182,446
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 71%
Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. Health officials strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p. m. weekdays.
