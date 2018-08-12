Local Contractor Attacks Labor Shortage

A major Lincoln Construction Company has decided it’s not going to let the current skilled labor shortage hold it back. Stephens and Smith Construction has launched a new registered apprenticeship program to train concrete craftsmen. Stephens and Smith is the first and only merit-based concrete company with a federally approved apprenticeship program in Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts and Labor Department Officials joined the company Friday for the signing ceremony to kick off the training for seven employees. “Congratulations to Stephens and Smith for developing this apprenticeship program” said the Governor. “They understand the importance of investing in their employees.” He added “We need employers investing in their workforce all across the State of Nebraska.”

The program will include both classroom and on-the-job training for the seven, who were current employees of the company. While apprentices, they will learn a new, higher paying career while following a structured program.

“It really gives Stephens and Smith Construction the opportunity to grow their own employees rather than searching for available employees” said Scott Asmus of the Labor Department. He worked with company officials to develop the program. “It’s all about the employer, providing the information to me, to help them build a structured program that fits their needs, and what they need to develop within their company.”

The internship is specifically to develop craftsmen for the Flatwork Division of the company, but could expand to other areas. “We also have specialty products, the Foundation division, and if we can make this successful and we can see a return on our investment we’ll definitely take this to other divisions” said Stephens and Smith Business Development Manager Jereme Montgomery.

Flatwork Division Vice President Bob Irwin expressed optimism about the value of the program. “Apprenticeship offers job seekers and current employees the chance to learn new skills while earning a wage. When you invest in your workforce, you also increase recruitment and decrease turnover, ultimately giving taxpayers and private owners a superior product.”

