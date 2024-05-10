Local Business Helping in Fundraiser for New Ambulance

Courtesy of the Valparaiso Volunteer Fire Department.

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–The co-owners of Lincoln-based blue-collar apparel and design company Workman USA are wanting to give back to the community they grew up in to help the local fire department buy a new ambulance.

Ian and Eli White grew up in the Valparaiso area of southwest Saunders County and are helping raise money for the Valparaiso Volunteer Fire Department’s goal of $400,000 to purchase the new ambulance. In 2023, they raised $30,000 toward the effort but in 2024, Workman USA is trying to raise $40,000 for the new ambulance.

“We thought that this was the perfect opportunity for us to be able to give back to our local community and give back to the town that we were raised in,” Ian White told KFOR News on Thursday.

Workman USA does trade-specific designs as a way to give back to first responders and they have expanded into military support, too.

“We really feel they (common trade workers) built the world, built as it is today and keep it running,” Eli White added.

Regarding the new ambulance for Valparaiso’s Fire Department, Workman helped raise $30,000 in 2023 toward the new ambulance. They also helped design a web link to help with another fundraiser for the new rig, where the Valparaiso Fire Board is raffling off a 2023 Ford Bronco, with hopes of selling 2,500 raffle tickets at $50 each. The drawing for the Bronco will be done June 2 at Valparaiso Days.

So far, about $300,000 has been raised toward the purchase of the ambulance, including $150,000 in grant money. To help donate toward the purchase or for the raffle of the Ford Bronco, go to workmanusa.com.