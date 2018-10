Monday Oct 1st

Save the Hero at the Bourbon opening for Sevendust

A Different Breed at the Bourbon opening for Sevendust

Friday Oct 5th

Polyfaze at Pirate Fest at Grey’s Keg Saloon

The Long Awaited in Omaha

Evicted in Broken Bow

Saturday Oct 6th

Autumn Paradox at Pirate Fest at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Broken Skulls at Pirate Fest at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Sunday Oct 7th

Sadistic Tones at Pirate Fest at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Rift in Omaha