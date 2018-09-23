Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 23rd

Friday Sept 28th
Hookt at Nowhere Bar & Grilled
Evicted in Clarkson, NE
Empires End in Kearney
Alli & I in Ord

Saturday Sept 29th
The Raging Derelicts in Kearney

