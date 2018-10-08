Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of October 8th Thursday Oct 11th Yellow After Rain at The Bourbon Album release show Friday Oct 12th Phantom at 1867 Bar The Midnight Devils at Grey’s Keg Saloon Saturday Oct 13th Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha Hookt in Omaha The Midnight Devils in Omaha SHARE RELATED CONTENT Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 30th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 23rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 10th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 3rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of August 27th