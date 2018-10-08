Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of October 8th

Thursday Oct 11th
Yellow After Rain at The Bourbon Album release show

Friday Oct 12th
Phantom at 1867 Bar
The Midnight Devils at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Saturday Oct 13th
Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha
Hookt in Omaha
The Midnight Devils in Omaha

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 30th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 23rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 10th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of September 3rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of August 27th