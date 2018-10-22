Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of October 22nd

Tuesday October 23rd
Rift in Omaha

Saturday October 27th
The Rewind at 1st Avenue
Miss Taken at 1st Avenue
Plack Blague at the Panic Bar
Hookt at The Nowhere Bar
Evicted in Beatrice
Haus of Chains in Norfolk

