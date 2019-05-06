Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 6th

Wednesday May 8th
Saints of Lust at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition
Broken Skulls at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition
I Am The Pendragon in Papillion
Thursday May 9th
Saints of Lust in Omaha
Always Tyrants in Omaha
Friday May 10th
Hookt in Omaha
The Impulsive at Westfair Amphitheater in Council Bluffs
Saturday May 11th
Bombs Blast in Lincoln
Plack Blague in Omaha
Levi William in Raymond solo show
The Midnight Devils in Omaha
Sunday May 12th
Arcade Radio at the Royal Grove opening for Bobaflex