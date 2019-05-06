Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 6th

Wednesday May 8th

Saints of Lust at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition

Broken Skulls at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition

I Am The Pendragon in Papillion

Thursday May 9th

Saints of Lust in Omaha

Always Tyrants in Omaha

Friday May 10th

Hookt in Omaha

The Impulsive at Westfair Amphitheater in Council Bluffs

Saturday May 11th

Bombs Blast in Lincoln

Plack Blague in Omaha

Levi William in Raymond solo show

The Midnight Devils in Omaha

Sunday May 12th

Arcade Radio at the Royal Grove opening for Bobaflex