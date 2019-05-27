Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 27th

Monday May 27th
DeadEnd in Kearney
Tuesday May 28th
Radiant Bones at Duffy’s
Wednesday May 29th
Saints of Lust in Omaha
Thursday May 30th
Evandale at the Bourbon opening for Wayland
Hookt at the Zoo Bar The Voices of Hope fundraiser
The Hanyaks at Duffy’s
Friday May 31st
The Rewind at the Zoo Bar
Cuddlebone at 1867 Bar
Freakabout in Grand Island
Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha
Broken Skulls in Omaha
Saturday June 1st
Autumn Paradox at 1867 Bar
Polyfaze at the Zoo Bar
Cuddlebone at Duffy’s
Goosehound at Duffy’s
Levi William Band at the Railyard
Evandale in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival
I Am the Pendragon in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival
Always Tyrants in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival
Mushroom Bruize in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival
The Clincher in Omaha
Sunday June 2nd
Saints of Lust at the Royal Grove opening for Buckcherry
The Rewind at the Royal Gove opening for Buckcherry