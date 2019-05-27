Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 27th

Monday May 27th

DeadEnd in Kearney

Tuesday May 28th

Radiant Bones at Duffy’s

Wednesday May 29th

Saints of Lust in Omaha

Thursday May 30th

Evandale at the Bourbon opening for Wayland

Hookt at the Zoo Bar The Voices of Hope fundraiser

The Hanyaks at Duffy’s

Friday May 31st

The Rewind at the Zoo Bar

Cuddlebone at 1867 Bar

Freakabout in Grand Island

Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha

Broken Skulls in Omaha

Saturday June 1st

Autumn Paradox at 1867 Bar

Polyfaze at the Zoo Bar

Cuddlebone at Duffy’s

Goosehound at Duffy’s

Levi William Band at the Railyard

Evandale in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival

I Am the Pendragon in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival

Always Tyrants in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival

Mushroom Bruize in Fremont Fremont Strong Festival

The Clincher in Omaha

Sunday June 2nd

Saints of Lust at the Royal Grove opening for Buckcherry

The Rewind at the Royal Gove opening for Buckcherry