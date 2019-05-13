Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 13th

Friday May 17th
willis? at Bourbon Theatre
Featherfoot Charlie at Bourbon Theatre

Saturday May 18th
Goosehound at 1867 Bar
Evandale in Omaha
Hookt in Council Bluffs
Bombs Blast in Omaha

