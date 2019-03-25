Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of March 25th

Thursday March 28th
Levi William at Tack Room Bar & Grill Solo show
Saints of Lust in Omaha

Friday March 29th
Ghost Town Radio at 1867 Bar
The Other Side of Now at 1867 Bar
A Band Called Hemingway in Beatrice
The Midnight Devils in Omaha
Unmanned in Kearney

Saturday March 30th
Paisty Jenny at the Royal Grove CD, single, video release party and flood benefit
Jane Doe & The No-Names at the Royal Grove Pastiy Jennny CD, single, video release party and flood benefit
The Midnight Devils in Kearney
Cuddlebone in Kearney
The Long Awaited in Omaha
Rift in Omaha

