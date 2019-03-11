Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of March 11th

Friday March 15th
Evandale at 1867 Bar
Saul at 1867 Bar
Radiant Bones at 1867 Bar
Hookt at 1st Avenue
The Hanyaks in Broken Bow
The Killigans in Kearney
Saturday March 16th
The Killigans at The Bourbon Theatre
Freakabout at The Bourbon Theatre
Miss Taken at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Stately Wayne Manor at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Happy Hazard at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Always Tyrants in Fremont
Sunday March 17th
The Killigans in the Haymarket, acoustic set
Fallen Reign at the Royal Grove opening for Fates Warning
The Rewind at the Royal Grove opening for Fates Warning