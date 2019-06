Wednesday June 5th

Hookt in Omaha

Thursday June 6th

After Arizona at White Elm Brewing

Friday June 7th

A Summer Better Than Yours at 1867 Bar

Been Better at 1867 Bar

Arcade Radio in Columbus

Flux Amuck in Kearney

Saturday June 8th

Brave the Fall in Omaha

From the Arc in Omaha

Drowning in the Platte in North Platte

Broken Skulls in North Platte

Next Sunday June 9th

Stately Wayne Manor at Grey’s Keg Saloon