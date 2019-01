Thursday January 17th

Saints of Lust in Omaha

The Rewind in Omaha

Friday January 18th

Miss Taken at the Night Owl Pub

Propergander at the Royal Grove opening for Puddle of Mudd

Arcade Radio (formerly Evicted) in Broken Bow

Saturday January 19th

Hookt in Eagle

Saul in Omaha

The End In Red in Omaha

Empires End in North Platte