Friday March 1st

Daniel Buchanan in Beatrice

Radiant Bones in Kearney

Brave the Fall in Omaha

The Long Awaited in Omaha

Bombs Blast in Grand Island

Saturday March 2nd

The Other Side Of Now at 1867 Bar CD Release show “Chameleon”

Ghost Town Radio at 1867 Bar

The Clincher in Omaha

Arcade Radio in Cedar Rapids, NE