Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of December 10th

Monday Dec 10th
Been Better in Omaha

Tuesday Dec 11th
Farewell to Fear at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Like a Storm
Freakabout in Omaha opening for Daughtry

Thursday Dec 13th
Calling Grace in Omaha

Friday Dec 14th
Goosehound at 1867 Bar
The Hanyaks at Night Owl Pub
1 Trak Mind at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Bombs Blast in Kearney
Calling Grace in North Platte

Saturday Dec 15th
The Rewind at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Thadeus Gonzalez

Sunday Dec 16th
The Levi William Band at Brewsky’s
Happy Hazzard at Duffy’s

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of December 3rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of November 26th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of November 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of November 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of November 4th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of October 29th