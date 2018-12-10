Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of December 10th

Monday Dec 10th

Been Better in Omaha

Tuesday Dec 11th

Farewell to Fear at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Like a Storm

Freakabout in Omaha opening for Daughtry

Thursday Dec 13th

Calling Grace in Omaha

Friday Dec 14th

Goosehound at 1867 Bar

The Hanyaks at Night Owl Pub

1 Trak Mind at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Bombs Blast in Kearney

Calling Grace in North Platte

Saturday Dec 15th

The Rewind at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Thadeus Gonzalez

Sunday Dec 16th

The Levi William Band at Brewsky’s

Happy Hazzard at Duffy’s