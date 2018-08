Monday August 27th

Rose Garden Funeral in Omaha

Thursday August 30th

Rift in Omaha

Miss Taken in Omaha opening for October Rage

Saints of Lust in Omaha opening for October Rage

Broken Skulls in North Platte

Friday August 31st

Plack Blague at the Bourbon hosting the Punk Rock Prom

Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha

Saturday Sept 1st

Killigans at Cornhusker Hotel Tailgate

The Hanyaks at the Zoo Bar

The Impulsive in Omaha

Garoted in Omaha

Next Sunday Sept 2nd

Hookt at Pinewood Bowl for Dog Bowl