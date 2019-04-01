Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 1st

Tuesday April 2nd
Radiant Bones at the Bourbon Theatre opening for September Mourning
Miss Taken at the Bourbon Theatre opening for September Mourning

Wednesday April 3rd
Hookt – Bombs Away at the Royal Grove Nebraska Strong Benefit
Evandale at the Royal Grove Nebraska Strong Benefit
willis? at the Royal Grove Nebraska Strong Benefit
1 TRAK MIND at the Royal Grove Nebraska Strong Benefit

Friday April 5th
Levi William at Blue Blood Brewing Company Solo Show
Laughing Falcon in Omaha flood benefit
Broken Skulls in Omaha

Saturday April 6th
Ghost Town Radio at Duffy’s Tavern Flood Fest
Autumn Paradox at Duffy’s Tavern Flood Fest
Goosehound at 1867 Bar
The Raging Derilicts in Gering opening for Diamante
Bombs Blast in Kearney

