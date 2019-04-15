Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 15th

Wednesday April 17th
The Rewind at The Zoo Bar
Friday April 19th
Jane Doe & the No Names at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Hookt at the Royal Grove
1 Trak Mind at the Royal Grove
Featherfoot Charlie at The Zoo Bar
The Other Side Of Now at 1867 Bar
The End in Red in Omaha
Ezra in Omaha for Stormfest
DeadEchoes in Omaha for Stormfest
Saturday April 20th
Phantom in Omaha for Stormfest
Rift in Omaha for Stormfest
Broken Skulls in Omaha for Stormfest
Bitch Dust in Omaha for Stormfest
After Arizona in Omaha
Hookt in Fremont