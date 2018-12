As someone who use to moonlight as a cover band rock star, I find this to be one of the most awesome things we do.

If you’re in a local band around the Lincoln area, we want YOU to open up for Pop Evil in January. YES, POP FREAKIN’ EVIL. Not only would you be sharing the stage with one of the most popular rock bands on the airwaves right now, but you’ll also go home with some sweet gifts directly from the band.