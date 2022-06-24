Loaded Gun Found Outside of Apartment Complex In North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police say a resident of a north Lincoln apartment complex on Thursday afternoon found a loaded 9mm handgun on the ground.
Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said that officers were called out to the apartment complex near 14th and Hilltop Road, where the resident turned the gun into the office. Investigators are working to find out who owns the gun and why it was left near the apartment complex.
Kocian says that you should contact police if you ever find an unsecured firearm. For your safety and the safety of others, Kocian says do not attempt to handle or manipulate the firearm but instead contact police so the firearm can be safely collected and removed from the area.