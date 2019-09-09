LNKTV Crew Cited For Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for July Monday to Public Information Specialists Jamie Wenz and Beau Wolfe. Wenz and Wolfe both work for LNKTV in the City Communications Division of the Mayor’s Office.
Lincoln Police Department Officers Angela Sands and Luke Bonkeiwicz nominated the pair for their work on public safety messages. They commended Wenz and Wolfe for their work ethic, flexibility, and positive attitude in addition to the pride they take in their work. Officers Sands and Bonkeiwicz wrote, “Their expertise, experience and willingness to work odd hours to accommodate rapidly-evolving investigations allow LPD to disseminate critical information in an extremely polished and professional manner.”
LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister joined in on the praise, adding that Wenz and Wolfe “have brought innovation in approach and production allowing LPD to reach new audiences.”
Wenz and Wolfe each received a $50 gift certificate, one day off with pay and a plaque to commemorate their achievements.