LLHD Updates Vaccination and Testing Clinics
(KFOR NEWS January 25, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has updated it schedules for vaccination and testing clinics:
Vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
- Tuesday, January 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.; 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Wednesday, January 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., UNL City Campus, 1400 “R” St; 3 to 5 p.m. UNL East Campus, 1705 Arbor Dr.; 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
- Thursday, January 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD; 3:15 to 6 p.m., Everett Elementary School, 1123 “C” St.
- Friday, January 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.
CDC booster recommendations:
- Pfizer: Pfizer booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for those age 12 and older.
- Moderna: Moderna booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for those age 18 and older.
- Johnson and Johnson: Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for those age 18 and older.
Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
- Bryan Health: All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanhealth.org/covid-testing. PCR testing continues to be available at Bryan’s two other urgent care locations – Lifepointe, 7501 S. 27th St. and Southeast, 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanurgentcare.org.
- CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
- Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall. Appointments are required. Register at
