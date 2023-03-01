Lizzo shares full cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast”

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

We now have a full version of Lizzo covering Rammstein.

Earlier this week, footage spread of the “About Damn Time” artist singing an impromptu line from “Du Hast” during a recent concert in Germany. As her tour of Rammstein’s home country continued, she fleshed out her rendition of “Du Hast” during her latest show, complete with a full performance of the song’s verse and a whole lot of headbanging to its guitar riff.

You can watch footage of the cover via Lizzo’s Twitter. Rammstein also posted the video to their Instagram Story.

In addition to being an apparent fan of Rammstein, Lizzo’s shared her love for bands including Radiohead and The Mars Volta.

