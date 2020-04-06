Literally living the dream
When I was a kid I got grounded for doing something dumb. Not 100% sure how old I was. Durning that time being bored I decided to start my own radio station in my room by using my KISS, Ted Nugent, Cars and Nazareth 8 Tracks. It was something to do and it was fun. Today I feel like that kid again. I’m in my office at home doing my show until further notice. I’m not playing any 8 Tracks but I am playing music. I actually never really thought that I was going to be a Radio personality at that time. I was just using my imagination to keep busy since I couldn’t go anywhere. This week marks my 27th year at the Blaze. It’s hard to wrap my head around. I’m sure when I told my Dad I was going to make Radio DJ a career he thought it was the worst idea ever. Well Dad it’s been a great career!
Its strange for me to think about how many Blaze jocks I’ve worked with over these 27 years. To be one of the DJ’s, along with Animal, of the original crew to be here after all this time is crazy. When the Blaze started I don’t think many people thought we would last for more than a few months to a year. Well they were wrong!
I’d like to take this time to thank each and every one of you for listening to my show day in and day out. For listening to the Blaze for the past 28 years and for coming to Blaze event and event. WITHOUT YOU I am not able to keep this dream alive. I won’t be able to thank you enough for allowing me into your life as no words can express my gratitude. Please know that your support means everything to me. It means everything to us. I would also like to thank all of the previous Blaze staff members. It was an honor to work with each and every one of you.
I have no plan B so as long as they’ll let me stay on the air, I will be grateful. I look forward to being apart of your day today.