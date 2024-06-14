Listen to new Tim Montana song, “Shut Me Out”

Tim Montana has shared a new song called “Shut Me Out,” a track off his upcoming album, Savage.

“Everyone I have played this song for — even back when it was in demo form — has lost their s*** over it,” Montana says. “If I’m being honest, it takes a little bit out of me to perform and to even hear it…but it also lets some light back in.”

You can listen to “Shut Me Out” now via digital outlets.

Savage arrives July 12. It also includes Montana’s breakout single “Devil You Know.”

Montana will be on tour alongside Bush, Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox starting in July. He’ll be touring with Myles Kennedy in January.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.