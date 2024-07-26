Listen to new Serj Tankian solo song, “Justice Will Shine On”

System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian has premiered a new solo song, “Justice Will Shine On.”

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, finds Tankian having a conversation with his grandparents about the Armenian genocide of the early 1900s.

“We are the children of all the survivors/ Justice will shine on,” Tankian sings.

You can watch the “Justice Will Shine On” video streaming now on YouTube.

“Justice Will Shine On” will appear on Tankian’s upcoming solo EP, Foundations, along with the previously released single “A.F. Day.” Foundations is due out Sept. 27.

